Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemeter
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory O. Gall


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory O. Gall Obituary
Gregory O. Gall

Grandview Heights - Greg Gall, 56, of Grandview Heights, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, after suffering nine years with the debilitating disease, Multiple System Atrophy. Born on Christmas Day 1962, he was a 1981 graduate of Chillicothe High School, and attended The Ohio State University. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Janice, wife Stacey, son Antonio, and brother Eric (Shelly) Gall, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Prior to his illness, Greg was the Purchasing Agent for Hidaka USA.

Greg had three major hobbies: golf, gardening and cooking. As an avid and highly skilled golfer, his favorite memory was winning the 2008 Chillicothe Country Club Member-Guest Tournament with his father. His gardening skills were evident when he was presented with a community landscaping award by the city of Grandview Heights. In the culinary arena, his specialties were ribs on the grill, Thai cuisine, and to see how well he could handle the hot peppers.

Greg was a loving husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave, Chillicothe, OH 45601, followed by a service at Noon and burial in Grandview Cemetery. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com

Rather than making an expression with flowers, please consider a contribution to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now