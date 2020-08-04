1/
Gregory S. Althouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory S. Althouse

Chillicothe - Gregory S. Althouse, 67 of Piketon passed from this life on Monday evening, Aug. 3, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born Apr. 12, 1953 in Chillicothe, the son of Ralph and Rita (Hollis) Althouse.

Surviving are his sisters, Laura (James) Lewis, Gloria Donnells, Jennifer (Michael) Gumm and Theresa (Bob) Martin, all of Chillicothe and Rose (J.R.)Reed, Columbus; brothers, Daniel (Juanita) Althouse, Chillicothe and Michael (Cecilia) Althouse, Waverly; a host of nieces and nephews and his closest friend, Gary Allan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marjorie Althouse.

Gregg was a retired accountant with Brewer and Brewer and Sherwin-Williams.

He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 with Fr. Brian Beal, officiant. Due to Covid-19 requirements, masks will be required. In keeping with his wishes, following cremation, a private burial will be in St. Margaret's Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospitals.

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved