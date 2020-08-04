Gregory S. Althouse
Chillicothe - Gregory S. Althouse, 67 of Piketon passed from this life on Monday evening, Aug. 3, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born Apr. 12, 1953 in Chillicothe, the son of Ralph and Rita (Hollis) Althouse.
Surviving are his sisters, Laura (James) Lewis, Gloria Donnells, Jennifer (Michael) Gumm and Theresa (Bob) Martin, all of Chillicothe and Rose (J.R.)Reed, Columbus; brothers, Daniel (Juanita) Althouse, Chillicothe and Michael (Cecilia) Althouse, Waverly; a host of nieces and nephews and his closest friend, Gary Allan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marjorie Althouse.
Gregg was a retired accountant with Brewer and Brewer and Sherwin-Williams.
He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 with Fr. Brian Beal, officiant. Due to Covid-19 requirements, masks will be required. In keeping with his wishes, following cremation, a private burial will be in St. Margaret's Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospitals
.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
.