1/1
Gryffin Rinehart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gryffin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gryffin Rinehart

Circleville - Gryffin Gary Paul Rinehart, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving parents on September 14, 2020, at Nationwide Children's Hospital, following a courageous and brave fight to the end.

He was born at 11:43am to his loving parents, Nathan Paul Rinehart and Ashley Lynn Walker. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers, Phoenix and Julian Rinehart; his grandparents, Paul (Cindy) Rinehart, and Gary (Melody) Walker; his great-grandparents, Bob (Lou) Weaver, Gary (Connie) Walker, Donnie Arledge, and Glen Rinehart; his uncles and aunts, Nick (D'Lani) Rinehart, and Ryan (Tiffany) Walker; and his cousin, Ivy Walker. Gryffin was preceded in death by his two great-grandparents, Clyde Arledge, and June Rinehart.

Although Gryffin was only on this earth for a brief time, he deeply touched the hearts of his parents and family. Gryffin gave them a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. His parents love him more than words could ever express, and deeply appreciate all of the love and support they have received.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Fisher officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 5:00pm until the time of the service.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved