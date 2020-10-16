H. Dale Lambert
Chillicothe - H. Dale Lambert, 69, of Chillicothe, died at 2:34am October 14, 2020, in Logan Elm Health Care Center, Circleville.
He was born October 31, 1950, in Portsmouth, to the late Jesse W., Sr. and Florence P. (Lowe) Lambert. On April 23, 1970, he married the former Linda Louise Fink, who preceded him in death in January of 1984. Dale was also predeceased by his son, Shawn Dale Lambert, Sr.; sisters Evelyn "Bobbi" Ellison, Gloria Sparks, and Thelma L. Baker; and brothers Charles "Melvin" Lambert and Michael E. Lambert.
Surviving are his grandsons: John T. Lambert and Shawn D. Lambert, Jr., both of Columbus area; sisters Kathy (Mike) Ogan and Theresa (James) Joslyn; a half-brother Jesse W. (Kitty) Lambert, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Ott (Sonny) Baker and sister Thelma L. Baker for helping to raise him,
Dale served his country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He had been a member of the VFW and volunteered with the Honor Guard.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com