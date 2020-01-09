Services
H. Elwood Christian Obituary
H. Elwood Christian

Akron - H. Elwood Christian, 70, of Akron, died at 10:53 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Akron General Hospital, Akron. He was born on Wednesday, November 30, 1949 in Frankfort, the son of the late Alfred Glenn and Carol L. McCollister Christian.

He is survived by one son, Brian Christian of Chillicothe, two brothers, Bobby L. Christian of Chillicothe, Don Christian of Newark, several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Elwood was a graduate of Adena High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University. Elwood was an Elementary School Teacher for several years at Unioto Elementary School. He was a member of the Frankfort United Methodist Church. Elwood was a resident of Akron the last fifteen years.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. . Friends and family can visit with Elwood's family on Monday, at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to or the . Those who wish to sign Elwood's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
