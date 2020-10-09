Harold Anthony (Tony) Hummel
Chillicothe - We hold fast to this promise: "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8
Harold Anthony "Tony" Hummel, 74, of Chillicothe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020 at 3:44 a.m.
Tony was born on September 12, 1946, in Ross County to Doris Bell (Tomlinson) and Harold Arthur Hummel. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Clarence Lowe.
Tony is survived by his wife, Vickie and children, Crystal (Whiz) Detty, Penny (Kim) Benson, of Chillicothe, Jeannie (Kevin) Kimbrough, of Circleville and Chad (Vicky) Burnett, of Pompton Lakes, NJ; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Also surviving, daughter, Melissa (Brian) Woodworth, of Chillicothe; two sisters, Darlene Williamson, of Chillicothe, Mary Hummel, of Laurel, MD and sons, Tony and Troy Hummel, of Chillicothe.
Tony served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict where he developed a love for aviation which continued throughout his life and ultimately retired from Gulfstream Aerospace in Savanah, GA in 2015.
He was previously a member of Savannah Christian Church where he served as a leader for the Usher Team form 1999-2015 and was currently attending Open Door Church in Chillicothe, where he served with the Food Pantry and also served with the Food Pantry at Brookside Church. He loved his weekly Bible Study that he faithfully attended for the past 5 years.
His favorite bible verse was Proverbs 3:5 & 6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths." This truth proved to be true year after year in Tony's life. Tony and his wife Vickie also hosted a bi-weekly Life group/bible study in their home. Tony loved bowling and was part of a bowling league that met on Wednesday afternoons. Another favorite pastime was mastering the art of puzzles.
If you stopped by Tony's home you were always introduced to his displayed collection of model cars (especially the Chevrolets) and often hosted guests and family members to his favorite Southern Style Low Country Boil…he was always willing to fire up the pot!
Tony was lovingly referred to as "T-BONE" by his grandchildren, he had a natural love for people and touched the lives of many. He was a gentle giant, humble, full of kindness and compassion. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart and generous nature.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Pfeifer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Monday.
Live stream of his funeral service will be made available thru the funeral home's website. The link for the live stream can be found at the bottom of his obituary.
