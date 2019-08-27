|
Harold "Hal" Blosser
CHILLICOTHE - Harold M. "Hal" Blosser, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away August 24, 2019 at home, with his family by his side.
He was born June 23, 1936 in Morgantown, WV to the late Clark and Ruby Davis Blosser. On April 10, 1987 he married Linda Burris Blosser, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Clark (Connie), Tim (Rose) and David (Sandy) Blosser, Roger (Michelle) Risner; daughters, Norma (Joe) Riley, and Marilyn (Randy) Haines; grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Brandon, Jorden, Erica, Seth, Zach, Nick, Natalie, Kelsey, and Lily; great-grandchildren, Nyla, Kenton and Waylon; brothers, Dennis, Gary and Bobby; and a sister, Wanda. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian, and a brother, Raymond Blosser.
Hal served in the US Navy and retired from the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe. He was a life member of the VFW Post 108, American Legion, AMVETS, and Eagles. He devoted a great deal of time to the VFW, serving as Commander, District 12 Commander, bar manager, Quarter Master and VFW Service Officer. He was an All-American District 12 Commander, and Quarter Master.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Roger Weaks officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, of which Hal was a member, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 11-1:00 Thursday at Haller's. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019