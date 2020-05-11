Services
Harold D. "Pete" Kinzer

Harold D. "Pete" Kinzer

Bainbridge - Harold Dean "Pete" Kinzer 80 of Bainbridge past from this life Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born November 6, 1939 in Ross County the son of the late Ralph and Hazel (Kies) Kinzer.

Pete is survived by his wife Edna R. (Minney) Kinzer; children Rick Kinzer and Brenda (Rick) VanGundy; stepchildren Cheryl Saunders, Robin Dennewitz, Mark Dennewitz and Tony Dennewitz; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents Pete was preceded in death by 2 sisters, 8 brothers and a stepson Greg Baker Dennewitz.

Pete was a retired correctional officer who when he was younger enjoyed hunting. He liked his visits to the senior center but being able to walk out of his house and go fishing is what he loved and will be fondly remembered for by many.

In this unknown time with the Coronavirus Pandemic, having public services are not possible. A private graveside service will take place in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Paul Robinette officiating. No calling hours will be observed.

The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Pete's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020
