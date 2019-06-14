Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yoctangee Park
Chillicothe - Harold "Dean" Eugene Hughes, 62, of Chillicothe, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was born April 30, 1957 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late William Harry and Loulabelle (Johnson) Hughes. On March 6, 2004, he married Rhonda (Hart) Hughes who survives.

Also surviving are his three children, Jeremy Eugene (Jennifer) Hughes, Amy Lynn (Zac) Cutright, and April Luanne (Hamidou) Diamanka; his grandchildren, Tori Paige, Jayden, Khamari, Hunter, Quinten, and Caitlyn; one great-granddaughter on the way; his siblings, William (Jenny) Hughes, Linda Reid, and Charles (Theresa) Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Rebecca Sparks; and his good friends, Roger Webb, and John Walters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Kay Worthen, and Beverly Ann Hughes.

Dean worked as a Drivers Ed Instructor with AAA for many years, but his favorite job was being an umpire in Chillicothe for the different baseball leagues. He was a member of the Riversgate Fellowship Church.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2:00pm-6:00pm in Yoctangee Park at the shelter house across from the pump house.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 14, 2019
