Harold J. Sanford
Chillicothe - Harold J. Sanford, 85, of Chillicothe passed away 9:13 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 in The Vineyards at Concord, Frankfort following an extended illness.
He was born July 5, 1933, in Chillicothe to the late Luranzo and Emma Pontious Sanford. On October 15, 1950, he married the former Barbara J. Payne who preceded him in death, August 20, 2016.
Also surviving are children, Jeffrey A. (Nancy) Sanford, of Chillicothe, Christopher E. Sanford, of Knoxville, TN and Camron E. Holt, of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Jeff Sanford Jr. and fiancée, Michelle Hartley, Angela (Bradley) Hice, Heather (Jeremy) Clemons and Montana Holt; six great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Marshall, Lee Roy, Glen, Dale, Oscar, James, and Lowel Sanford; sisters, Nellie Cartwright, Ocie Butler, and Margaret Sanford and an infant sister.
Harold retired from the Mead Corp and was an active farmer. A former Lay Minister for several churches in the area, he was a member of the Andersonville United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the Andersonville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The National Church Residences, Hospice Care, 681 E. Third St., Waverly, OH 45690.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 4, 2019