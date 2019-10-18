|
|
Harold Richard Browning
Bainbridge - Harold Richard Browning, 73, of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. Harold was born on September 21, 1946, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Woodrow and Marguerite (Cottrill) Browning.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean (Danner) Browning; children, Brian Browning, of Marietta, GA, William (Stephanie) Browning, of Hedgesville, WV, and Melissa Arledge, of Chillicothe; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era as a boiler technician.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Shane Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ross County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to aid the family. Condolences can be made on Harold's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019