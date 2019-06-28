|
Harold True
CHILLICOTHE - Harold Wesley True, 84, of Chillicothe, died 3:03 pm, June 26, 2019, at his home, following an extended illness.
He was born May 9, 1935 in Frankfort, OH to the late Harold F. and Cleo L. Sanburn True. On November 27, 1957 he married Wanda L. Scott True, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Terri Kern, Gallipolis, Cindy (Ron) Downs, West Liberty, David (special friend Valerie) True, Portland, MN, and Kathy (Chris) Gillespie, Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Brian, Christopher, Jason, Kenny, Sarah, and Emily; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Dorsey "Doc" (Jackie) True, Chillicothe; and an uncle, Leslie True. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Danner.
Mr. True retired from Mead Paper and was a US Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Sunrush Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Ron Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Monday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 28, 2019