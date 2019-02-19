|
Harry "Mike" Adams
Athens - Doctor Harry Adams, known to friends as "Mike" or "Doc" passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 67 years.
A native of Athens, Ohio, Mike attended the Ohio University and University of San Diego, graduating with a Ph.D in Psychology in 1986 and a minor in music. He practiced Psychology for over 40 years on many different levels to include audits, private practice, and corrections.
Mike was an amazing man with many different interests and facets of life. He enjoyed music, riding Harley's, and helping others. He was one of the most beautiful people you could meet.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Charlie (Baynes) Adams and Onyxxx his cat, sister in laws (Tammy Masse and Zoe Friedrich), many step nieces and nephews and many close friends who loved him dearly. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Janice Adams.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019