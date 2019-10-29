Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Hayward Graves


1940 - 2019
Hayward Graves Obituary
Hayward Graves

BAINBRIDGE - Hayward "Bear" E. Graves, 79, of Bainbridge, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home, a result of complications following a battle with cancer.

He was born October 8, 1940 in Ross Co. to the late Hayward D. and Dolly H. Thimmes Graves. Survivors include his children, Martin (Karyn) Graves of Bainbridge, and Jana (Edward) Jones of Dayton and their mother Linda; four grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Graves, Kayla (Woody) Rettig, and Clay and Adam Schiebrel; seven great-grandchildren, Bently "Frank", Nora, Dresden, and Daxon Rettig, Mahaley, Jaycey, and Oakleigh Graves; and a brother, David (Shirley) Graves, of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Ree Cydrus and Evelyn Hopper.

Hayward retired from Mead Paper where he was Superintendent of the Carbonless Color Plant. He attended Storms Chapel Church and Brookside Church. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 600 and enjoyed hunting and most especially summers at Lake Erie, where he was a former charter captain on his boat "Our Limit" and "Happy Hay".

Hayward was a great father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends. He taught many family members and friends how to water ski at Lake Erie and Lake White. He enjoyed running with his friends Keo and Tucker in Chillicothe, Jim and Tom at Lake Erie and had many great friends at the Lake and his winter home in Florida. The family would like to thank Hayward's many friends at Lake Erie who assisted him these last months so he could spend time at the lake.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Friday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Sammie Cooper officiating. Friends may call 1-3 pm Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
