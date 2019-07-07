|
Hazel C. Brooks
Chillicothe - Hazel C. Brooks, 104, of Chillicothe, died at Liberty Village of Chillicothe on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on Friday, September 18, 1914 at Austin, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Flora Graham Henneberger. She married James G. Brooks on April 22, 1934 in Greenup KY. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1992.
She is survived by two sons; Charles V. (Rosalind) Brooks of Chillicothe and James A. (Duanna) Brooks of Bainbridge, three grandchildren, Terry A. (Kathy) Brooks, Kathy Jo (Don) Arbaugh and J.R. Brooks, four great grandchildren, Susan K. Liggins, Michael A. Stewart, Jennifer M. Rose and Matthew A. Brooks, six great great grandchildren, Kaitlyn M. Ross, Alexis A. Brooks, Ethan J. Ross, Matthew Cole Brooks, Dane S. Liggins and Evie M. Liggins. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ollie Newman and LeoBelle Stage, one brother, Ellsworth Henneberger, two special aunts and one uncle of Frankfort.
Hazel was a 1932 graduate of the Frankfort High School. She became a member of Tyler Memorial Church in Chillicothe in 1934. In 1953, she and her husband owned and operated a gas station and hardware store known as Brook's Texaco in Bourneville. She then became a member of Bainbridge United Methodist Church. She and her husband retired in 1980 bringing them back to Chillicothe where she resumed membership at Tyler Church. She taught the Adult Friendship Sunday School Class for many years until she became home bound. She also sang in the choir for many years. After Hazel lost her husband, she volunteered for Adena Hospital giving them nine years of service.
The family would like to thank the Liberty Village staff and kitchen helpers for their excellent care. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their excellent care as well.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Sam Mincey officiating. Following the service, Hazel will be laid to rest beside her husband. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. No calling hours will be held. Hazel's family kindly ask that no flowers be sent. Those that would like to make a memorial contribution may do so to Tyler Memorial UMC, 260 Mill Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 7, 2019