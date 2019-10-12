|
|
Helen Elizabeth "Lee" Elliott
Bainbridge - Helen Elizabeth "Lee" Elliott, 94, Bainbridge, Feb 16, 1925 - October 10, 2019
Predeceased by two sons, James Allen Elliott and Daniel Asa Houchard, one grandson, Ronald Palmer. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Elliott of Bainbridge, two daughters, Suzanne Palmer of Chillicothe, Candace (John) Mattison of Bainbridge, one grandson, Donald Palmer of Chillicothe, one granddaughter, Jennifer Hunt of Cincinnati, and one great-granddaughter, Lilah Hunt of Cincinnati. Lee is also survived by loving family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Lee was a schoolteacher in the Western Local School district for twenty-six years, and retired in 1994 to travel with her husband and volunteer her time for many organizations, including AMVETS and the .
She was a beautiful soul and a loving wife, mother, and friend. She had a dynamic personality with a zest for life that was contagious. Her interests touched on every facet of life, and she had a love of humanity that was as expansive and giving as she was herself. Lee will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
A funeral service for Lee will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 PM at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Bainbridge. In keeping with Lee's wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral service. Family and friends may visit the Elliott family before the funeral on Wednesday from 11 AM until the time of service. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019