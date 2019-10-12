Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth "Lee" Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Elizabeth "Lee" Elliott Obituary
Helen Elizabeth "Lee" Elliott

Bainbridge - Helen Elizabeth "Lee" Elliott, 94, Bainbridge, Feb 16, 1925 - October 10, 2019

Predeceased by two sons, James Allen Elliott and Daniel Asa Houchard, one grandson, Ronald Palmer. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Elliott of Bainbridge, two daughters, Suzanne Palmer of Chillicothe, Candace (John) Mattison of Bainbridge, one grandson, Donald Palmer of Chillicothe, one granddaughter, Jennifer Hunt of Cincinnati, and one great-granddaughter, Lilah Hunt of Cincinnati. Lee is also survived by loving family members and friends too numerous to mention.

Lee was a schoolteacher in the Western Local School district for twenty-six years, and retired in 1994 to travel with her husband and volunteer her time for many organizations, including AMVETS and the .

She was a beautiful soul and a loving wife, mother, and friend. She had a dynamic personality with a zest for life that was contagious. Her interests touched on every facet of life, and she had a love of humanity that was as expansive and giving as she was herself. Lee will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

A funeral service for Lee will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 PM at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Bainbridge. In keeping with Lee's wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral service. Family and friends may visit the Elliott family before the funeral on Wednesday from 11 AM until the time of service. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now