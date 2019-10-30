|
|
Helen J. Wade
Londonderry - Helen J. Wade, 87, of Londonderry, passed away 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following a brief illness.
She was born June 21, 1932, in Ross County to the late Virgil and Minnie Hurles Minnix. On June 24, 1950, she married Donald E. Wade who preceded her in death April 11, 2014.
Surviving are two sons, Steven (Robin) Wade, of Chillicothe and Mike Wade, of Londonderry; grandsons, Nathan and Adam Wade; special brother-in-law, Sammy Johnson, of Stockdale; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Mabel Parker, Ruth Cairns, Elmy Estep and Mildred Johnson and brothers, Earl, Edsel, and Beryl Minnix.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Londonderry Cemetery.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019