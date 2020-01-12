|
Helen Lucille (Parker) Arledge, 78, of Chillicothe, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went to be with our Lord on January 10, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 19, 1941, in Clarksburg, the daughter of the late Ralph and Naomi (Southworth) Parker. On January 15, 1958, she united in marriage with her loving husband of 58 years, Harold Woodrow Arledge Jr., who preceded her in death in 2016.
Helen is survived by her loving children, Vicki Ford, Karen (Bud) Lemaster, Lisa (Todd) Huffer, and Michael (Tonya) Arledge; 13 beloved grandchildren; 24 beloved great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Carol) Parker Sr., Harold (Corene) Parker, Paul (Sharon) Parker, and Myrtle Funk; sister-in-law, Beatrice Ritchhart; brothers-in-law, Marvin Arledge, Loren Arledge, Lloyd Arledge, and David Arledge; special family friend, Sis Stevens; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her grandson, Trey Arledge; son-in-law, John Ford III; siblings, Virginia Carroll, Ralph Parker Jr., Bobby Parker, and Edith Arledge; and nieces, Tammy (Parker) Pitt and Amy Arledge.
Helen enjoyed playing bingo and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was also a devoted sports fan including the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. The family would like to sincerely thank Helen's dedicated home caregivers for their love and support over the years including Delores Schneider, Jeanine Pope, Jennifer Branham, and Shelly Kutchbach-Horch. The family would also like to thank the staff at Bristol Village, Waverly, and Adena Regional Medical Center for their excellent care.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. No public calling hours will be observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences can be made on Helen's online guest registry at
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020