Helen M. Moritz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Moritz

Chillicothe - Helen Marie Moritz, 76 of Chllicothe passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1944 in Hamden, OH, the daughter of Bernard Paul and Ida Janette (Funk) Smith. On June 26, 1967 she married Edwin L. Moritz, Jr. who preceded her in death February 4, 1996.

Surviving is a special niece whom she raised, Tonia L. Smith, Cincinnati; special nephews whom she raised, Seth L. (Tabitha) Smith and D'Andrea E. Smith, all of Chillicothe; several other nieces and nephews; a great-niece and great-nephew, Nevaeh Smith and Seth Smith, Jr.; sisters, Lila Brown, Milan, MI and Edna Smith, Cincinnati and a brother, William (Michelle) Smith, Galva, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Peggy and Freda and brothers, Barney and Duffy.

Helen was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed drawing, sewing and gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was devoted to them.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon on Saturday. Covid-19 protocols will be in place for the visitation and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved