Helen M. Moritz
Chillicothe - Helen Marie Moritz, 76 of Chllicothe passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1944 in Hamden, OH, the daughter of Bernard Paul and Ida Janette (Funk) Smith. On June 26, 1967 she married Edwin L. Moritz, Jr. who preceded her in death February 4, 1996.
Surviving is a special niece whom she raised, Tonia L. Smith, Cincinnati; special nephews whom she raised, Seth L. (Tabitha) Smith and D'Andrea E. Smith, all of Chillicothe; several other nieces and nephews; a great-niece and great-nephew, Nevaeh Smith and Seth Smith, Jr.; sisters, Lila Brown, Milan, MI and Edna Smith, Cincinnati and a brother, William (Michelle) Smith, Galva, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Peggy and Freda and brothers, Barney and Duffy.
Helen was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed drawing, sewing and gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was devoted to them.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon on Saturday. Covid-19 protocols will be in place for the visitation and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.