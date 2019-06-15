|
Helen Pearl Markley
Ashland - Helen Pearl Markley, 97 of Ashland and formerly of Chillicothe died Thursday June 13, 2019 at University Hospital Samaritan Medical Center. She was born July 21, 1921 in Ashland the daughter of Willard and Belle Weygandt Boyd.
On April 20, 1945 she married Howard Markley, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2012. She graduated from Ashland College and worked 25 years for Richland County Children's Service where she was a caseworker.
In 1979 she and her husband moved to Ross County, where she served in community organizations as Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Juvenile Court Committe and Habitat for Humanity.
She is a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Chillicothe.
She was always active in the Lutheran Church, not only in her local congregation but had served on boards and committees on district levels.
She is survived by two nieces, Beverly (Jim) Evans and Sherry (Jeff) Cochran, a nephew, Ted (Sharon) Sours and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00 Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastor Dean Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Jeromesville Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 15, 2019