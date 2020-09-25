Helen Sanders
Chillicothe - Helen C. Sanders was born on December 17, 1927 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Gladys (Netter) and Enoch Scales. She went to be with her Lord peacefully at 12:27 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at CareCore at Westmoreland in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Helen was born and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, where she attended Chillicothe High School.
She married Warner A. Sanders on February 25, 1950 and moved to Mount Sterling, Ohio where they lived for 55 years before returning to live in Chillicothe.
Helen was an employee for 10 years at Robert Shaw in Grove City. She retired early to assist with raising her grandchildren. Helen was a very active member of the Glorious Church of God in Christ. She loved her family and her church. Helen was known for making homemade pies and cakes. She always had a smile on her face and you in her prayers.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years and 7 months Warner A. Sanders, two children, Marva Triplett and Marcus (Joreen) Sanders. Three grandchildren, Brett Sanders, Leah Valentine, and Amanda Sanders and three great grandchildren Nadia Sanders, Dorian Sanders, and Laiah Valentine. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins with a very special niece, Helen Scales.
She is preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Enoch Scales and her sister who was also her best friend, Edith Sewards.
Funeral services will be held at the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ, 123 W. Main St., Chillicothe, OH 45601, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Visitation is from 11:00am-1:00pm and the funeral will begin at 1:00pm with Bishop Melvin Maughmer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe, OH.
Guests that plan to attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com