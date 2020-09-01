Henrietta Lane
Frankfort - Henrietta Lane, 85, of Frankfort, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020. She was born on Thursday, March 7, 1935 in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of the late E. M. and Winnie May Hurles Bricker. On July 30, 1953, she married Joe L. Lane. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2004.
She is survived by her three loving children, Joe (Gale) Lane, Karen (Mark) DeWitt and Tracey (Todd) Uhrig all of Frankfort. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Flesher, Scott Lane, Erica Kellis, Ashley Wilburn, Collin Uhrig and Caleb Uhrig, twelve great grandchildren, her lifelong friends, Sylvia Bowdle and Violet Wayland, the Lombardi family and a host of many loved ones and friends. She was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Ann Richardson, one brother, Richard Dair and her step father, Adrian "Abe" Osman.
Henrietta was a 1953 graduate of Frankfort High School. For many years, Joe and Henrietta owned and operated Frankfort Supply. Henrie's loves and passions was serving her Lord and His Church. She had a strong love for missions and made many school bags, baby blankets for children in need. These projects allowed her to use her God given talents of sewing and quilting to further the work of many missions around the world. Her love of flowers allowed her to appreciate the beauty of God's handiwork. She was an active member of the Frankfort United Methodist Church and the Mary Martha Sunday School Class. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School for more than fifty years.
A private funeral service will be held for the family on Friday September 4, 2020 at the Frankfort United Methodist Church under the direction of the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Neil Foster and Craig Reichert officiating. In lieu of flowers, Henrietta's family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Frankfort United Methodist Church's Legacy Chime program at Frankfort United Methodist Church, c/o Legacy Bells, PO Box 266, Frankfort, OH 45628. Henrietta was one of the founders of this program to repair the church's chime system, which was originally installed in the mid-1960s and has been out of order for many years. Once repaired the Legacy Chimes will serve as memorialization of those recently passed, including Henrietta's beloved sister, Barbara Richardson, and her friend, Dickie Freeman. Memorial contributions may also be sent to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Henrietta's family and friends are encouraged to share a personal memory of her on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
. A recording of the funeral service will be posted on Friday afternoon at the same address.