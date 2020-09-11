Henry Atkinson

Henry AtkinsonWaverly - Henry Pembroke Atkinson, 84, of Seldom Scene Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 12:21 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home.Henry was born March 7, 1936 in Greenville, Kentucky, the son of the late Bob Garnet Atkinson and Katiebel (Earle) Atkinson. On September 12, 1955, he was united in marriage to Ellen Marie (White) Atkinson, who survives.Also surviving are a son, Deven Dean (Doris) Atkinson of Waverly, daughter, Darlett Kay (Ernie) Sowers of Antioch, Tennessee, grandchildren, Esther Ruth (Kyle) Cancasci, Ernest Seth (Roxi) Sowers, Timothy Joshua Sowers, Justin Anthony (Alex Johns) Atkinson, Christopher Deven (Pam) Atkinson, Derek Michael (Bri) Atkinson, and Trish (Richard) Perkins, great-grandchildren, Luna, Sean, Alex, Owen, Des, Carsie, and Gabe, two brothers, Lloyd (Kim) Atkinson, and Richard (Daphane) Atkinson, five sisters, Garnetta White, Rowena Cain, Perdita Andrews, Rebecca Lamb, and Karen Tarr and also a plethora of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lloyd V. Atkinson.Henry was a Deacon of Waverly Baptist Temple. He was a retired meat cutter for more than 20 years, Waverly City Schools bus driver and member of Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was a farmer out standing in his field.Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Rick Goodman officiating. Private Graveside service will follow in Seldom Scene Cemetery on Seldom Scene Lane, Waverly.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.The family requests all attendees properly wear masks.