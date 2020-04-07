|
|
Henry O. Black
Chillicothe - Henry Orville Black, 60 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born September 9, 1959 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Ernest and Sylvia (Adams) Black. On March 14, 1980 he married the love of his life, Glenda Kay (Farnham) Black who preceded him in death March 13, 2017.
Surviving is his daughter, Samantha Jo Black; his son, Henry Orville Black, Jr.; his grandchildren whom he loved with his whole heart, Nicholas Rose, Glenda Kay Hill, Mary Sue Hill and Haley Black; and a brother, Edward Black. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, grandson, Emery and siblings William Black, David Black, Fay Gilbert and Linda Black.
Henry spent his life working hard construction and was a dump truck driver. He will be a remembered as a great man who loved his family and spent his whole life making them happy.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Black family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020