Henry Oliver "Deet" Luckett



Columbus - Henry Oliver "Deet" Luckett, 60, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Deet was born on October 7, 1960, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of J. Edward Luckett and Dora Helen Sewards Luckett, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Luckett.



Deet graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1978. He began his career in concrete finishing at a young age under the guidance of his beloved father.



Henry is survived by his wife Kimberly Muse Luckett, six stepchildren and three step grandchildren; daughters Andrea Lynn Holt and Christa Kay Luckett, both of Chillicothe; and Jenae Williams of Columbus. He is also survived by his brother Edward (Jody) Luckett Jr. and sisters Dora Rossetta (Essie) Trammel of Richmond, KY and Kathryn (Kate) Luckett of Chillicothe. He treasured his special bond with his niece Deidria (King) Luckett-Collins. We wish to offer special appreciation to Tyshawn Parks for the constant care, kindness and love he showed his grandpa.



Columbus, Ohio, services will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, with care entrusted to the Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 East Long Street, Columbus. Interment will be the Glen Rest Cemetery, Columbus. A Homegoing Memorial Service will be held at The Original Glorious Church of God, 123 West Main Street, Chillicothe, at noon on Saturday, November 21, with Bishop Melvin Maughmer and Elder Michael Maughmer officiating. A memorial of honor will be placed in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio, next to his parents in remembrance of Henry's life.



Due to Covid-19 and State of Ohio mandates, those attending services are required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions in Henry's honor be given to The Original Glorious Church of God.









