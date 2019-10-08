|
Henry Perry "Hank" Mitchell
Pensacola, FL - (January 9, 1923 - September 21, 2019)
Henry Perry "Hank" Mitchell, 96, passed away at 1:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, on January 9, 1923, to the late Edward Houston and Louise (Crawford) Mitchell, Henry Perry was known as "H.P." as a child and "Hank" as an adult. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth "Boots" Clark; parents; stepmother, Lelah Stone Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law Margaret Crawford "Margot" and Hugh Langdon Kelley; and his younger brother, Robert Edward Mitchell. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Mitchell, formerly of Chillicothe, OH.
Hank graduated from Glendale High School in 1941, joined the US Navy in 1942, trained in Corpus Christi, and served in VJ-16 for the remainder of the war. On January 20, 1944, Hank married young Boots Clark of Miami, FL. In 1945, the young family moved to Glendale where Hank attended Glendale Jr. College and graduated from USC; after 6-1/2 years as a civilian, he re-entered the Navy and served on Guam, Coronado; Pensacola; Morocco; Moffett Field; and Hawaii, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in1969. After Hank's retirement from the Navy and 15 years at LAX, he and Boots moved to Pensacola, volunteered with the American Red Cross at Navy Hospital and Corry Field's Refill Center, and traveled extensively to Mexico, the Caribbean, the Far East, and Europe.His interests from childhood were cars, radios, and ham radios.
His family wishes to give special thanks to all those who loved, prayed for, and supported both Hank and Karen during this difficult time and the staffs at Azalea Trace Retirement Community and Emerald Coast Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Red Cross, 222 N. Baylen St., Pensacola, FL 32502, or the National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32508. A memorial service will be held at Azalea Trace's auditorium at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Graveside services for Boots and Hank will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 30.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019