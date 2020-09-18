Hermione B. Jones
Chillicothe - Hermione B. Jones, 89, of Chillicothe passed away 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born February 2, 1931 in Logan, OH to the late Hobart and Faye Wiggins Tisdale. On November 6, 1952, she married Bobbie Lee Jones who preceded her in death August 21, 2003.
Surviving are children, Robert L. (Susie) Jones, of Bloomington, IN, Sue A. (Mike) Miller, of Chillicothe, Julie L. (Robert J.) Pica, of Chandler, AZ, Gary A. Jones, of Chillicothe, Roger R. (Karen) Jones, of Frankfort, and Timothy P. (Teresa) Jones, of Circleville; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bobby Tisdale, Nokey (Betty) Tisdale, and Rick (Donna) Tisdale, all of Chillicothe; five sisters, Carolyn (Frank) Sylvester, Geneva Anderson, Jane Wolze, Janet Schrader, and Judy (Dick) Schlegler, all of Lancaster; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Leland Swackhammer, Don Tisdale, Obie Tisdale and Larry Tisdale and a sister, Irene Carle.
Hermione was a member of High Street Church of Christ where private calling hours will be held for the family. Public Graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday September 25, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
