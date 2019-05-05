Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Hoffman


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hilda Hoffman Obituary
Hilda Hoffman

Chillicothe - Hilda Hoffman, 90 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She was born June 17, 1928 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Louis A. and Hilda (Wolfson) Cooper. On October 25, 1953 she married James O. Hoffman who preceded her in death October 29, 1994.

Surviving is her son, Robert J. (Judy) Hoffman, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Amy (Steve) Lantz, Robert (Kimiko) Hoffman and Jonathan (Staci) Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Hayleigh, Kiku, Hana, Allyson, Madison, Zachary and Tyler; a brother, Murray (Ila) Cooper, Boston, MA; a sister-in-law, Nola Kay (Roger) Vest, Chillicothe; a brother-in-law, Gary (Karen) Hoffman, Chillicothe; a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerome Cooper.

Mrs. Hoffman was a veteran of the U.S. Army (WAC), serving during the Korean War. She was a retired employee of the Chillicothe Correctional Institute and the Ross Correctional Institute.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the FAWCET OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. John Nunley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Military Honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now