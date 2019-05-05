|
Hilda Hoffman
Chillicothe - Hilda Hoffman, 90 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She was born June 17, 1928 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Louis A. and Hilda (Wolfson) Cooper. On October 25, 1953 she married James O. Hoffman who preceded her in death October 29, 1994.
Surviving is her son, Robert J. (Judy) Hoffman, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Amy (Steve) Lantz, Robert (Kimiko) Hoffman and Jonathan (Staci) Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Hayleigh, Kiku, Hana, Allyson, Madison, Zachary and Tyler; a brother, Murray (Ila) Cooper, Boston, MA; a sister-in-law, Nola Kay (Roger) Vest, Chillicothe; a brother-in-law, Gary (Karen) Hoffman, Chillicothe; a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerome Cooper.
Mrs. Hoffman was a veteran of the U.S. Army (WAC), serving during the Korean War. She was a retired employee of the Chillicothe Correctional Institute and the Ross Correctional Institute.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the FAWCET OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. John Nunley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Military Honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019