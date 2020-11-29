Hilda Jo (Ransdell) Johnson
Hilda Jo (Ransdell) Johnson of Chillicothe, 81, died early Saturday morning November 28, 2020 at Adena Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Ransdell, mother Betty Hatfield, and stepfather Earl Hatfield. Surviving are her husband of 49 years Ellis Johnson, sister Lisa Ransdell (and partner Betsy Metzger) of Denver, CO, several cousins, stepbrothers, and best friend Laura Thompson. She was also close with her husband's nieces, especially Robin Archey, Ronda Collins, and Lenny Kent, who supported Jo greatly over the last several years as her health declined. Jo was born in 1939 at her parents' home in Lyndon, OH, but lived most of her life in Chillicothe, where she worked as a dental assistant to Dr. George Schneider for many years, and later as a staff member at the Ross County Welfare Department. Remembered by friends and family for her fun loving, outgoing personality and generous spirit, Jo was a graduate of CHS and also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, AMVETS Post 4, American Legion Post 62, VFW Post 108 Auxiliaries.
There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery to be followed at a later date by a public memorial event. Her cousin, Reverend Michael Ransdell, will officiate the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
