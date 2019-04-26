|
Hobert W. "Bill" Jenkins III
Chillicothe - Hobert W. "Bill" Jenkins III, 72, of Chillicothe, died 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe following an extended illness.
He was born August 18, 1946, in Chillicothe to the late Hobert W. Jr. and Josephine Heskett Jenkins. On November 16, 1972, he married the former Ellen L. Strausbaugh who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer J. (Jason) Carle, of Orient; a granddaughter, Allison J. Carle; a brother, Jack Jenkins, of Chillicothe; sisters-in-law, Diana Ramsey, of Pataskala and Lisa Strausbaugh, of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Rick (Kathy) Strausbaugh, of Londonderry and Jim Strausbaugh, of Richmond Dale; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was his girls' hero and his wife's knight in shining armor. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dick and Fern Strausbaugh.
Bill was a member of Richmond Dale United Methodist Church, retired from CCI where he had worked as the Deputy Warden and was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was past Commander of VFW Post 108, Color Guard, past Co-Chair for the Ross County Republican Party and was a former member with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He was a life member of American Legion Post 62, AMVETS Post 4 and was a member of the Ross County Golf Association. Bill was also a member of Frankfort Masonic Lodge #309 and all local York Rite Bodies including Chillicothe Chapter #4, Chillicothe Council #4 and Chillicothe Commander #8, the Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Ross County Shrine Club.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday where a Masonic Service will be held at 8 p.m.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019