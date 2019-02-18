|
|
Homer Fry, Jr.
Chillicothe - Homer O. "Bud" Fry, Jr., 68, died at 4:43am Friday, February 15, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born April 22, 1950, in Chillicothe to the late Homer O., Sr., and Rosa (Montgomery) Fry.
Bud was surrounded by loved ones who survive, including: Bridget K. (Robert) Kantor; Marshall, J.T., Nicholas, Aeverie; Lake Fry and Brandy; and Daelyn, Caden and Montana. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joyce Fry.
Bud was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and retired from CCI where he worked as an administrator. He was a member of the B.P.O.E., Lodge 52 and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1626.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, February 19, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to: Adena Hospice, c/o Adena Foundation, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019