Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Howard Haddox

Howard Haddox Obituary
Howard Haddox

CHILLICOTHE - Howard A. Haddox, Jr., 73, of Venice, FL, formerly of Chillicothe, died November 11, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital, following a battle with cancer.

He was born July 12, 1946 in Columbus, OH to the late Howard A. and Mary Stubbs Haddox, Sr. Survivors include his wife, the former Mary B. Kreisel; seven children; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter and sister.

Mr. Haddox was an over the road truck driver and farmer.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Monday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 1-3 pm Sunday at Haller's. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
