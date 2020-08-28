Howard Holloway, Jr.
Chillicothe - Howard E. Holloway, Jr., 54 of Oak Harbor, OH, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1965 in Chillicothe, the son of Howard E. and Mary Ellen (Kurtz) Holloway. On Mar. 11, 2012 he married Crystal L. Stutzman who survives.
Also surviving is his father, Howard E. Holloway; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and Jean Stutzman, Colona, IA and his sisters, Ginger Robin Kellough, Joanne Mettler, and Connie (Mark) Gillum, all of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his infant children, Leeland, Paige and Skyler Holloway, his mother, his grandparents, and his sister, Tammy Holloway.
Howard will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, and brother.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with his father-in-law, Pastor Leon Stutzman officiating. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Monday.
