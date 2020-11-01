Howard L. Dillon
Chillicothe - Howard L. Dillon, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital unexpectedly.
He was born October 12, 1937, in Ross County, to the late Ova L. and Bertha Kellough Dillon. On August 2, 1959, he married the former Shirley M. Gustin who survives. They have celebrated 61 wonderful years together.
Also surviving are daughters, Debra K. (Gary) McClaskey, Tonya A. (Jim) Robinson, and Cindy L. (Ken) Robison; a son, Timothy L. (Jackie) Dillon; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, all of Chillicothe; a sister, Evelyn Dean, of Springfield; and a brother-in-law, Tom (Jeannie) Gustin, of Chillicothe. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Howard was a very outgoing and likeable man. He never met a stranger. Howard attended Huntington High School. He retired from Big Bear where he had worked for 40 years.
Howard was a member of Moose Lodge #1626 and FOE Aerie 600. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. Howard leaves behind many life-long friends, co-workers and his faithful companion Jojo.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
