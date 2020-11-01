1/1
Howard L. Dillon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard L. Dillon

Chillicothe - Howard L. Dillon, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital unexpectedly.

He was born October 12, 1937, in Ross County, to the late Ova L. and Bertha Kellough Dillon. On August 2, 1959, he married the former Shirley M. Gustin who survives. They have celebrated 61 wonderful years together.

Also surviving are daughters, Debra K. (Gary) McClaskey, Tonya A. (Jim) Robinson, and Cindy L. (Ken) Robison; a son, Timothy L. (Jackie) Dillon; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, all of Chillicothe; a sister, Evelyn Dean, of Springfield; and a brother-in-law, Tom (Jeannie) Gustin, of Chillicothe. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Howard was a very outgoing and likeable man. He never met a stranger. Howard attended Huntington High School. He retired from Big Bear where he had worked for 40 years.

Howard was a member of Moose Lodge #1626 and FOE Aerie 600. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. Howard leaves behind many life-long friends, co-workers and his faithful companion Jojo.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved