Howard M. Detillion
Chillicothe - Howard M. Detillion, 89, of Chillicothe, died 6:14 P.M. Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born May 22, 1929, in Ross County, to the late Homer C. and Stella M. (Woods) Detillion. On December 26, 1952, he married his wife of 66 years, the former Bernice O. Forcum, who survives.
Also surviving are children, Cathy Dysert, of Union, OH, Mitzi J. (Cookie) Detillion, Michael H. (Jackie) Detillion, Randy L. Detillion and Curtis P. Detillion, all of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Arlita Detillion; grandchildren, Emily (Bret) Wood, Andrea (Scott) Kempton, Callie Detillion, Stephanie (Per) Norander, Courtney (Ted) Ruppert, Joshua, Quentin and Chase Detillion, Kelsey (Bo) Crabtree and Trevor Detillion; 8 great- grandchildren; a family friend, Tara Hoare, of Montreal, Canada; and many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Robert L. Forcum, Jr., of Chillicothe. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Homer "Bud" Detillion; daughter-in-law, Cynthia J. S. Detillion; and nephews, Dale Detillion and Gary Butler.
Howard was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He spent his working career as a truck driver for Metzger Oil and as a driver and manager for the Circleville Oil Company, Chillicothe Branch. He took great pride in taking care of his customers. He also enjoyed several hobby jobs over the years including logging, dairy farming, and distributing bottle gas.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 in Rowland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Dan Bennett officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hours. Arrangement are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Howard was fortunate to be a 20-year survivor of Colon Cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Health Foundation, 9 S. Paint Street, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 (on the memo line of the check write: Adena Cancer Fund - Howard Detillion).
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019