Howard R. "Dick" Myers, 72, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his residence in Chillicothe, Oh, with his loving wife of 42 years by his side. He was born in Circleville, Oh on July 2, 1947 to Ralph E. Myers, Sr and Mary E. (Robison) Myers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph E. Myers, Jr. and Marlin I. Myers. Howard served his country in the US navy aboard the U.S.S. Shreveport during the early 1970's and retired from Keystone Carbon Metals.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian M. Myers (Ford), whom he married on April 22, 1978 and 6 daughters, Mary Ann (Jeff) Ralston of Chillicothe, OH, Mindi A. Myers of Mt. Vernon, OH, Melissa Murray of Tucson, AZ, Renee L. (Greg) Pelfrey of Wheelersburg, OH., Michelle Sheppard of Chillicothe, OH, and Jennifer (Josh) Coldiron of Rushville, OH., 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Howard is also survived by his two brothers, William H. Myers and Jerry Myers, both of Circleville, and a sister, Nancy Speakman also of Circleville, all of whom, he had always considered his best friends throughout his life. Howard was a member of Faith Apostolic Church in Chillicothe, OH. He was baptized in Jesus' name and received the Baptism of the Holy Ghost according to the Acts 2:38 plan of salvation in August 2012. He loved good humor, always having a humorous story to tell and never failed to have a good dad joke on the tip of his tongue. He loved his wife and family dearly and will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, at 2pm at Faith Apostolic Church, 2155 Western Ave. Chillicothe, OH 45601, with Reverend Kenneth Feeman officiating. There will be a viewing from 12-2 pm, prior to the service. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery in Circleville, OH following the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.