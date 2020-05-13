|
|
Hubert J. Hay
Chillicothe - Hubert J. Hay, 90 of Ray, Ohio passed from this life on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. He was born August 13, 1929 in Lawrence County, Kentucky the son of Herbert and Nora H. (Maxie) Hay. On October 20, 1948 he married Gertrude E. Haynes who preceded him in death July 10, 2009.
Surviving is his son, Kenneth L. (Lou Ellen) Hay, Ray; son-in-law, Garry Fairchild, Richmond Dale; grandchildren, Melissa, Kenny, Jr., Stephanie, Kevin, Angie, and Beth; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Willard Hay, Ray and Donald Hay, Richmond Dale and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Barbara Ann Fairchild and brothers, Harold, and Britt Hay.
Mr. Hay was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War He was a retired employee of Mead Paper and was an active farmer for many years. He was a member of Straight Creek Enterprise Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed mushroom hunting.
The family would like to thank the National Church Services Hospice for their care during Hubert's illness.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale with Revs. Henry Ward and Mack Walk officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Calling hours will not be observed. Due to current health concerns, all attendees are encouraged to maintain social distancing and consider the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020