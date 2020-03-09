|
|
Imogene A. True
Londonderry - Imogene A. True, 93, of Londonderry, passed away 11:25 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in National Church Residences following a brief illness.
She was born October 8, 1926, in Chillicothe to the late Oscar and Maggie Clipner Huff. She was the wife of John True who preceded her in death June 6, 2006.
Surviving are grandchildren, Angela (Casey) Skinner, of Cuba, OH, Tracy French, of Gahanna, OH and John L. (Jay Bowman) French, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Steven Quillen, Bryttany Quillen, Sara (Jimmy) Knox and Mathew Quillen, and Josh (Annie) French; great-greatgrandchildren, Peyton, Beckham and Gage Quillen, Izaac Tyree, Jackson French and Wyatt Knox; two brothers, Ray (Corrine) Huff and Larry (Joyce) Huff, both of Chillicothe; and a sister, Eileen Bauer, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marla Kay (Lowell) French; first husband, George Gaus; a brother, Roy Huff and a sister, Charlotte McClure.
Imogene retired from the former U.S. Shoe Corporation after 42 years and was a member of the Pleasant Valley Trinity Church.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Boblett Cemetery, Londonderry, OH, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020