Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Boblett Cemetery
Londonderry, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene True
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene A. True

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene A. True Obituary
Imogene A. True

Londonderry - Imogene A. True, 93, of Londonderry, passed away 11:25 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in National Church Residences following a brief illness.

She was born October 8, 1926, in Chillicothe to the late Oscar and Maggie Clipner Huff. She was the wife of John True who preceded her in death June 6, 2006.

Surviving are grandchildren, Angela (Casey) Skinner, of Cuba, OH, Tracy French, of Gahanna, OH and John L. (Jay Bowman) French, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Steven Quillen, Bryttany Quillen, Sara (Jimmy) Knox and Mathew Quillen, and Josh (Annie) French; great-greatgrandchildren, Peyton, Beckham and Gage Quillen, Izaac Tyree, Jackson French and Wyatt Knox; two brothers, Ray (Corrine) Huff and Larry (Joyce) Huff, both of Chillicothe; and a sister, Eileen Bauer, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marla Kay (Lowell) French; first husband, George Gaus; a brother, Roy Huff and a sister, Charlotte McClure.

Imogene retired from the former U.S. Shoe Corporation after 42 years and was a member of the Pleasant Valley Trinity Church.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Boblett Cemetery, Londonderry, OH, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -