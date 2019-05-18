Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Irene Johnson Wolford Obituary
Irene Johnson Wolford

Chillicothe - Irene Johnson Wolford, 80, of Chillicothe died 7:49 pm Thursday, May 16,2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born December 3, 1938 in Ross County the daughter of the late Adam and Bessie Smart Johnson. Irene is survived by her children, Penny Jane Wolford, Sandra D. Wolford, Diane Lynne Walsh and Angie Lowe; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Doyle, Jenny Stone and Shirley Cantrill; sister-in-law Kathy Johnson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mabel S. Avis and 4 brothers, Wilbur, Charley, Larry and Ted Johnson. Irene enjoyed playing her pick 3 numbers and she dearly loved her family, but she adored her great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Bainbridge. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery, Bourneville. Friends may visit with Irene's from 11:30 am until the time of service on Tuesday. Those wishing to sign Irene's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 18, 2019
