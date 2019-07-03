|
|
Irene L. (Hall) Aldenderfer
Chillicothe - Irene L. (Hall) Aldenderfer, 95, of Chillicothe, entered into Heaven on June 29, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 1, 1924, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Carl Jacob and Odie Ethel (Snyder) Hall.
Irene is survived by her children, Roseanna (Charles) Strong, Deborah (Rick) McDonald, Pamela Angelo, and Dwight (Susan) Beam; all of Chillicothe; siblings, Howard Hall, Catherine Snyder, and Patricia Hopkins; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many special friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Aldenderfer; father of her children, Leroy Beam; and children, Ronald Beam, Robert Beam, Deanna Turton, and Patricia Beam. Irene graduated from Pickaway High School and worked as a nursing assistant at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church (39 S. Mulberry Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601) with Rev. Brent Rolsten officiating. Burial will follow at the convenience of the family in Mead Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's honor to Grace Fellowship Church (P.O. Box 1029, Chillicothe, OH 45601). Condolences can be made on Irene's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 3, 2019