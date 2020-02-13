|
Isaac Ray Oiler, age 69, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Heartland of Chillicothe. He was born July 18, 1950 in Berlin, Ohio, son of the late Owen Ray Oiler and Zola J. Morris Oiler. Isaac loved watching Channel 10 T.V. and the Game Show Channel; he was a huge Jeopardy fan. He also enjoyed painting, bowling and developing many friendships over the years. Isaac is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Bob Newsome of Lusby, Maryland; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and his loving family at Scioto Trails Advancing Abilities and Pioneer Center in Ross County. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kirby Taylor Oiler; and nephew, Todd Oiler. Isaac's family would like to thank Adena Hospice for the wonderful care given to Isaac. Graveside service will be held at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Wellston at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please give a contribution in Isaac's memory to a favorite . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020