|
|
Ivan Leedy
CHILLICOTHE - Ivan Boyd Leedy, 85, of Chillicothe, died 5:02 am, October 15, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born August 18, 1934 in Jackson, OH to the late Vance and Bertha Snyder Leedy. On October 12, 1953 he married Glenda Mary Edler Leedy, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Michael (Linda) Leedy, Greenwood, SC, Deborah (Rick) Hamilton, and Phillip (Carol) Leedy, both of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Brian (Kayla), Nathan, Rachel (Reagan) and Meghann; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Briseis; and three siblings, Frank (Marian) Leedy, Cincinnati, Ed Leedy, Naperville, IL, and Ruth (Ron) Brisker, Sidney, OH. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and John Leedy.
Mr. Leedy retired from Mead Research. He was a member of the Londonderry United Methodist Church, the Isaac Walton League, and the Ross Co. Sportsman and Wildlife Association.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday in Londonderry Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Sportsman and Wildlife Association, c/o Gene Frasure, PO Box 102, Bourneville, OH 45617. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019