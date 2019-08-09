|
|
Jack E. Thompson
Chillicothe - Jack E. Thompson, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center. He had recently had bypass heart surgery.
Jack was born May 15, 1933, in Portsmouth, OH to Ray and Mary (Newman) Thompson. On September 17, 1961, he married the love of his life, Ann Roth, of Friendship, OH, his true life-partner. Jack was the love of Ann's life as well.
Jack was a graduate of Rarden High School, Class of 1951 and the Ohio State University, Class of 1959. Between high school and OSU, Jack served his country in the US Navy.
Jack was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and currently served on their council. He was also in the Kiwanis Club, where he was past-president and awarded the George V. Hixon Fellow. Jack was a lifelong member of the Ohio State University Alumni Association, the Buckeye Club and the President's Club. He and Ann were always at all OSU home football games as well as some away games. Currently, Jack was treasurer of the local Ross Co. Alumni Club. Jack was a member of Lucasville Lodge 465 F & AM, the Scottish Rite, the Aladdin Shriners as well as the Ross Co. Shrine Club.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, father, step-mother Thelva Thompson, his brother Leo R. Thompson, and infant twin siblings. He leaves behind his wife Ann; cousins Pat Parsons, of Washington C.H., and Jane Boynton, of Atlanta, GA; special cousins by marriage Jack and Pat Stockham, of Friendship; and Kevin Stockham, of London, OH; and many others too numerous to mention.
Jack retired from Horizon Chillicothe Telephone Co. as Chief Financial Officer and a past member of the Board of Directors.
His funeral service will be held at 10am Monday, August 12, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with Rev. Dr. John D. Stroup officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2pm in Mt. Joy Cemetery in Scioto County. Friends may call Sunday from 5-7pm at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the: Jack E. & Ann Thompson Scholarship Fund 667200-The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221; or to the Calvary Lutheran Church, 74 W. Main St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019