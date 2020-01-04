|
Jack F Brown
Chillicothe - Jack F. Brown, 88, of Chillicothe, died 9:49 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 in Signature HealthCare of Chillicothe surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
He was born September 25, 1931, in Ross County, to the late Roy H. and Lucille Gunlock Brown. On April 25, 1952, he married the former Kathleen Vulgamore who survives.
Also surviving are children, Tim (Dotty) Brown, Sherryl (Andy) Grubb, Brenda Carpenter, Michael (Lynette) Brown, all of Chillicothe and Melissa (Jimmy) Laird, of Abilene, TX; grandchildren, Tim Jr., Johnny, Brandon, Lindsey, Chris, Kalea, Kerry, Brooklyn, Riley and Ryan; 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Sally (Oscar) Uhrig, of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Baker; a brother, Jimmy Brown; and a grandson, Zachary Rhoades.
Jack served for 4 years, October 1951 to October 1955, in the United States Navy aboard the USS Orleck. He retired from the Mead Corporation in 1996 and was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731. Jack was known for his woodworking skills and had built numerous beautiful pieces that each family member and friends will cherish. Even though Jack did not attend a local church, he knew and was committed to serving the Lord.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff of Signature HeatlhCare and Heartland Hospice Nurses for all of the great care and love they gave during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ron Cottrill officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020