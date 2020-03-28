|
Jack W. Detillion
Chillicothe - Jack W. Detillion, 62, of Chillicothe, died 6:36 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at his mother-in-law's residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 22, 1957, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late John and Myrle Aspel Detillion. On March 1, 1997, he married the former Nancy Stratton who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Julie (Cory) Thompson, of McArthur; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Freeman, of Londonderry, Jennifer (Robert) Ayers, of Londonderry and Jeanette (James Morrison) Rose, of Waverly; numerous nieces and nephews, including Joe and Jennifer Detillion who were with him all during his illness; mother-in-law, Emma Stratton; sister-in-law, Lola Koehl and his faithful K-9 companion, Poe. He was predeceased by brothers, Jimmie and Johnny Detillion; father-in-law, Murle Stratton; and brothers-in-law, Wilbur Rose and Stanley Freeman.
Jack retired from Davis Tire where he had worked for 23 years.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Concord Cemetery, US Rt. 50 East, with Pastor Jay Neff officiating. Private calling hours will be held for family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020