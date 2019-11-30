Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacklyn Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacklyn Scott


1956 - 2019
Jacklyn Scott Obituary
Jacklyn Scott

Chillicothe - Jacklyn F. Scott, 63, of Chillicothe, died 10:48 pm, November 27, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, following a battle with cancer.

She was born January 20, 1956 in Hillsboro, OH to the late James and Ann Binns Buck. On January 26, 2019 she married David M. "Bo" Scott, who survives. He was the love of her life, and they shared many good times together. Also surviving are her son, Dawson (Jennifer) Bowles, Piketon, step-children, Lindsey Robbins, Atlanta, Molly and Cory Scott, Chillicothe; numerous step-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Buck-Guys Mills, Pennsylvania and Jamie (Jay) Harmount, Greenfield; a brother, James (Jenelle) Buck, Hillsboro; mother-in-law, Mary Scott, Chillicothe; a brother-in-law, Paul Scott, Liberty, KY, and sisters-in-law, Cindy Greene, Columbus, and Amy (Marcus) Bost, Greenville, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Deb Koehl and Sherry Shieveley. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donn Bowles; a brother-in-law, Steve Scott; and a sister-in-law, Tessie Burke.

Jackie was a Hillsboro High School, and Southern State Community College graduate. Following over twenty years of service as a registered nurse, she retired from Adena Greenfield Medical Center. She was a beautiful and sweet lady. She was one of the toughest people on this earth, having battled cancer twice. She was diagnosed cancer free a few months ago. Unfortunately, she was recently diagnosed with a devastating disease brought about by her chemotherapy drugs. Jackie was a terrific nurse, and a fun person to be around.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Tuesday at Haller's.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601, or to any other animal rescue charity.

Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
