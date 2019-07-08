|
|
Jackson Hambrick
Chillicothe - Jackson Leroy Hambrick, 56, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born April 4, 1963 to the late Robert Revon Hitchens and Patsy Florence (Harris) Hambrick.
Surviving are his five children, Tiara (Joey) Driggs, of Bainbridge, Karlie Hambrick, MaHaylia Hambrick, Trenton Hambrick, and Jacob Hambrick, all of Chillicothe; five grandchildren and one on the way.
A memorial service at Zion Baptist Church will be announced at a later date.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 8, 2019