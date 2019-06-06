Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Boler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Boler


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Boler Obituary
Jacqueline Boler

Chillicothe - Jacqueline Lois Boler, 87, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday evening, June 3, 2019 at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born November 15, 1931, in Huntington, WV to the late Charles and Sarah (Bartlett) Taylor.

Surviving are her children, Greg (Stella) Boler, Kitty (Brad) Wyatt, Cherri Hardin, Doug (Cathy) Boler, and Roger (Carissa) Boler, all of Chillicothe; her grandchildren, KJ Hardin, of Frankfort, Sarah Hardin, of Chillicothe, Brian Hardin, of Frankfort, Larry Throckmorton, of Mt. Sterling, Rick Throckmorton, of Chillicothe, Matt Throckmorton, also of Chillicothe, Shannon Owens, of TX, and Kenneth Wyatt, also of TX; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Williams, of Proctorville, OH; sister-in-law, Elsa Jean Taylor, of Jacksonville, FL; and half-siblings, Vickie Reece, and Fred Taylor, both of WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kaye Fields, and two brothers, Roger Taylor, and Henry Taylor.

Jacqueline worked for GE for many years before retiring. In her free time she enjoyed daily fishing trips with her son Doug. She also liked to read, enjoyed gardening, and loved frogs.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now