Jacqueline Boler
Chillicothe - Jacqueline Lois Boler, 87, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday evening, June 3, 2019 at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born November 15, 1931, in Huntington, WV to the late Charles and Sarah (Bartlett) Taylor.
Surviving are her children, Greg (Stella) Boler, Kitty (Brad) Wyatt, Cherri Hardin, Doug (Cathy) Boler, and Roger (Carissa) Boler, all of Chillicothe; her grandchildren, KJ Hardin, of Frankfort, Sarah Hardin, of Chillicothe, Brian Hardin, of Frankfort, Larry Throckmorton, of Mt. Sterling, Rick Throckmorton, of Chillicothe, Matt Throckmorton, also of Chillicothe, Shannon Owens, of TX, and Kenneth Wyatt, also of TX; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Williams, of Proctorville, OH; sister-in-law, Elsa Jean Taylor, of Jacksonville, FL; and half-siblings, Vickie Reece, and Fred Taylor, both of WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kaye Fields, and two brothers, Roger Taylor, and Henry Taylor.
Jacqueline worked for GE for many years before retiring. In her free time she enjoyed daily fishing trips with her son Doug. She also liked to read, enjoyed gardening, and loved frogs.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 6, 2019