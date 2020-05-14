|
|
Jacqueline Bost
CHILLICOTHE - Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Bost, 69, of Chillicothe, died May 13, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a battle with cancer.
She was born June 8, 1950 in Chillicothe to David Corky Graves and Barbara Starling Graves. On April 21, 1969 she married Roger A. Bost, who survives. In addition to her husband and mother Barbara Johnson, survivors include her children, Gina (Todd) Seymour and Todd (Sarah) Bost, both of Chillicothe, and her grandchildren, Drew and Mallory Seymour and Charlie Bost. Jackie was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Other survivors include three siblings, Mark (Cindy) Graves, Chillicothe, Kelly (Kyle) Graves, Orient, and Steve (Marta) Graves, Los Angeles; her step-mother Dorothy (Johnny) Strauss; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Jan Bost; a sister-in-law, Judy Augg; all of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Corky, and three brothers, David, Tony and Clark Graves.
Jackie was a 1968 graduate of Chillicothe High School and retired from the State of Ohio Public Defenders office. She also worked for the Ross Co. Treasurer, Dr. Patty Haller, and the Harvester Restaurant. She was a member of the Chillicothe Order of Eastern Star 419, and a member of Brookside Church, and had attended regularly for the past twelve years, until her health prevented her from doing so. She loved yard sales, flowers, decorating her home, her friends, going to the beach, but most of all she enjoyed people and life.
Private funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Public graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm in Twin Township Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed at 1:00 pm Monday at https://video.nest.com/live/xpJYv9zGfO. If you plan to attend the graveside service, you are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance guidelines. If you wish to process to the cemetery with the family, please arrive at Haller Funeral Home by 1:15 pm. Due to current restrictions, only the immediate family will be permitted entry to the funeral home, but you may remain in your vehicle, and process to the cemetery. Jackie loved flowers, but if you prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookside Church Food Pantry, 2215 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020