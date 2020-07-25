Jacqueline L. Wilson
Chillicothe - Jacqueline L. Wilson, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born July 31, 1930, in Chillicothe to the late Bernard and Clara Orr Smith. On November 1, 1953, she married Richard W. Wilson who preceded her in death May 20, 2005.
Surviving are children, Michelle E. Wilson, of Chillicothe, Patrick A. (Kelly) Wilson, of Cincinnati and Mark R. (Sherie) Wilson, of Prospect, CT; grandchildren, Sarah Harnisch, Jason (Rose) Wilson and Stewart Wilson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Chelsea Rose and a sister, Lois Griesheimer.
Jacqueline graduated from Chillicothe High School and was a volunteer at the Pump House Center for the Arts and the Ross County Historical Society. She was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, July 31, 2020 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
.